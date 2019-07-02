Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Welcome New Baby Boy -- See the Sweet Pics

One Hollywood household just got a little bigger.



On Tuesday, Nickelodeon alum Carlos PenaVega and his wife, Alexa PenaVega, revealed that their second child had arrived – and it's a boy!



"It’s OFFICIAL! We’re a family of 4!! #KingstonJamesPenaVega," he captioned a family selfie from the hospital in which he’s holding his newborn son beside his wife and their 2-year-old, Ocean King PenaVega.



The 29-year-old actor shared another precious pic in his Instagram Story showcasing their new bundle of joy in his lap as Carlos makes a face. He wrote alongside, "I am in love with this little dude!!"

Alexa also posted a photo showing baby Kingston wearing a ball cap while lying in the hospital. The post also revealed that he was born on June 30 and weighed 7 lbs and 15 oz.

In mid-January, the acting pair revealed that they were expecting another child by posting another family photo showcasing Alexa and Carlos proudly displaying a pregnancy test, which reads, "Pregnant."



"Holy Moly!!! Guys!!! We are having another baby!!!! Do we wake Ocean up and tell him??!!" Alexa wrote. "Beyond blessed and excited to continue growing this family!!! Get ready for a whole new set of adventures!!!"



Carlos shared another pic of himself, his wife and the test, with the caption: "It’s HAPPENING... AGAIN! WE’RE HAVING ANOTHER BABY!!! 2019 another PenaVega is joining the family! This year we will officially be able to say we have 'kids'! Our minds are blown and we are beyond blessed and excited for our growing family!!! Let the journey begin!!!"

During a 2017 interview with ET, the pair opened up about how they've found a "deeper connection" since welcoming their first son.



"He’s really just become a part of what we’ve always done and not much has changed there," Alexa said. "You just get a lot less sleep. But I just feel so much more love now. I’ve become so much more emotional about things. I have a deeper connection with Carlos just because of Ocean."



"I appreciate my parents a lot more too," Carlos revealed. "Because you see how much time and effort you have to put into this new human, and then they're off at 20, doing their own things, and you're like, 'Make good decisions!'"

