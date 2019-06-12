Congrats to Zak Williams!

Robin Williams' oldest child welcomed a baby boy with his fiancee, Olivia June, on Wednesday, People reports. The couple paid sweet tribute to the late actor with their son's name.

McLaurin Clement Williams' first name was Robin's middle name. The bundle of joy -- the first child for both Zak and Olivia -- will be called Mickey for short. His arrival comes nearly five years after Robin's tragic death by suicide in August 2014.

Zak is Robin's son from his marriage to first wife Valerie Velardi. Robin was also father to daughter Zelda and son Cody from his second marriage, to Marsha Garces. He married his third wife, graphic designer Susan Schneider, in October 2011.

In an interview with ET last September, Zak's sister, Zelda Williams, opened up about the best advice their father gave her.

"As an actor it’s very different from the rest of it but it was always, you know, be kind, work very hard, and I think the concept of ego has kind of taken over for a lot of people in our industry where they think what they’re presenting has to be a particular thing for them," she said. "And truthfully, you’re not your audience so all that self-consciousness and all that -- it gets in the way of you actually just being the best thing in whatever thing that you’re doing."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Howard Stern Wishes He Could Apologize to Robin Williams for '90s Interview: 'It Brings Me to Tears'

Robin Williams' 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Co-Stars Say He Was 'Very Open and Honest' About His Struggles

Will Smith Says He Was Terrified to Play the Genie in 'Aladdin' After Robin Williams' Performance (Exclusive)

Related Gallery