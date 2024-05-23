Alexa PenaVega is back on the red carpet. One month after Alexa delivered a stillborn daughter named Indy, she and her husband, Carlos PenaVega, attended the premiere of their upcoming flick, Mr. Manhattan.

The couple was all smiles as they posed for pics at Great American Pure Flix's event, which was held in Lexington, Kentucky, on Wednesday.

Alexa opted for a floral dress for the occasion, while Carlos sported a denim jacket, which he paired with a black T-shirt and brown pants.

The longtime couple -- who tied the knot in 2014 -- share Ocean, 7, Kingston, 4, and Rio, 3.

Carlos PenaVega and Alexa PenaVega attend the 'Mr. Manhattan' screening at Kentucky Theater on May 22. - Michael Hickey/Getty Images for Great American Media

In a joint Instagram post last month, the couple shared the tragic news of their daughter's stillbirth.

"There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss," they wrote. "After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter 'Indy' was born at rest. It has been a painful journey. But in the pain we have found peace."

"God continues to comfort and hold us in his arms," they continued. "The prayers from the community around us have been so sustaining in this difficult season. This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways. She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all."

The couple concluded their post with a message to their daughter.

"Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world," they wrote. "You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you can't wait to see how many other lives you change."

Weeks later, Alexa posted an emotional video on Instagram, in which she gave an update on her family amid the challenging time.

"We're actually doing really well considering everything," she said. "... We have been so thankful reading all of your messages of support. All of the prayers that you guys have prayed, we have felt them. Let me tell you, I don't know how else we would've gotten through this season without all of you lifting us up in prayer. We feel it. We really, really do."

Alexa went on to call the experience "the most traumatic thing" that she and her family had gone through.

"But it's been really incredible to see how God has just moved through our family during this time. We have obviously felt a lot of pain -- a lot of pain -- but also an insane amount of peace," she said. "God has really met us in this place between pain and peace. It really doesn't make any sense other than it is His supernatural peace that is just covering us and allowing us to still go through grief and to still walk through this valley, but not alone and not without purpose."

Breaking down in tears, Alexa added, "Losing Indy was very hard, and then right after losing her, my health declined a lot and nobody could figure out what was wrong. It was a very hard season for all of us to navigate, but I don't think I've ever surrendered in this way to God in my life."

"Indy's little life has transformed us completely," Alexa noted. "Our family has never been stronger. My faith has never been stronger. My marriage has never been stronger. Her life was so purposeful, just the short little bit that we had with her. While she may not have taken a breath here on Earth, she did not go without purpose."

She concluded her message by saying, "I do hope that you guys can see the crazy peace we have, even through the pain. I do hope you can see how much God is at work and how much fruit little Indy's life has produced already. I know it's just the beginning... I'm just going to continue to allow His peace to just overwhelm us."

