Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are sharing a heartbreaking update about the birth of their fourth child.

On Monday, the Spy Kids actress and Nickelodeon alum announced the stillbirth of their daughter, Indy. In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared the tragic news while telling their followers about how their faith has guided them in the "painful journey."

"There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss. After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter 'Indy' was born at rest. It has been a painful journey. But in the pain we have found peace," they wrote.

Continuing their post, the couple shared, "God continues to comfort and hold us in his arms. The prayers from the community around us have been so sustaining in this difficult season. This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways. She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all."

The baby girl was the second daughter for the couple, who are already parents to sons Ocean, 7, and Kingston, 4, and daughter Rio, 2.

Alexa last shared a pic of her growing bump in mid-March, snapping a selfie in a hospital gown and smiling for the camera. Just one day prior, she shared a pregnancy vlog, in which she told her followers that she had been in the hospital for five days after she began bleeding. At the time, she called the pregnancy "not easy" and thanked the doctors and nurses who had been by her side throughout the nearly week-long stay.

In the new update, the couple went on to say that in their bereavement, they have felt grief "come to us in waves" and have moments that leave them "absolutely gutted," while others make them grateful for even just having a brief moment with her.

"We can't understand why things like this happen and we may never get those answers," the couple, who tied the knot in 2014, wrote.

They added, "Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you can't wait to see how many other lives you change."

In the comments, the pair was consoled by friends, loved ones and fans who expressed their condolences and left well-wishes for the grieving mom and dad.

"Praying and sending you and your family love and light! My deepest condolences 🤍🕊️," wrote Julianne Hough.

"So sorry for your loss. Sending you guys so much love ❤," added Dancing With the Stars pro Alan Bersten.

"So so sorry Alexa and Carlos, can't begin to imagine what this loss feels like. You are held, loved, and protected and you know that. Praying your pain away 🙏🏼🪽," wrote Daniella Monet.

The tragic news comes five months after the pair first announced in November that they would be welcoming a sixth member to their family.

"Thank God we love adventures," they wrote alongside the pics. "Oh baby here we come! Número cuatro!"

When ET spoke with the actor and actress back in 2017, they opened up about how becoming parents had strengthened their love and connection.

"I just feel so much more love now," Alexa said at the time. "I've become so much more emotional about things. I have a deeper connection with Carlos just because of Ocean."

"I appreciate my parents a lot more too," Carlos revealed, "because you see how much time and effort you have to put into this new human, and then they're off at 20, doing their own things, and you're like, 'Make good decisions!'"

