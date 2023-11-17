Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Expecting Baby No. 4

Party of six! Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega took to Instagram on Friday to announce that they're expecting their fourth child.

The couple shared the happy news by posting two pics to the platform. Alexa shows off her growing baby bump in a skintight, pink bodysuit in the photos, while her husband kept in casual in ripped jeans and layered shirts.

The first shot shows Alexa and Carlos resting their hands on her stomach, as the former lovingly looks at her husband and the latter smiles for the camera. In the second photo, Alexa looks down at her bump with glee as Carlos excitedly holds up four fingers.

"Thank God we love adventures," they wrote alongside the pics. "Oh baby here we come! Número cuatro!"

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, are already parents to Ocean, 6, Kingston, 4, and Rio, 2. When ET spoke to the Spy Kids star and her singer husband, who's best known for being part of Big Time Rush, in 2017, they opened up about how parenthood deepened their connection.

"I just feel so much more love now," Alexa told ET nearly one year after welcoming her eldest child. "I've become so much more emotional about things. I have a deeper connection with Carlos just because of Ocean."

"I appreciate my parents a lot more too," Carlos revealed, "because you see how much time and effort you have to put into this new human, and then they're off at 20, doing their own things, and you're like, 'Make good decisions!'"

