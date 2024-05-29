Alexander 'AE' Edwards Breaks Silence on Travis Scott Fight in Cannes

Alexander "AE" Edwards has broken his silence on his Cannes fight with Travis Scott.

TMZ caught up with the rapper, 38, outside of LAX on Wednesday, and he said it's "all good" between him and Scott, 33, after video captured from an onlooker's Instagram Stories showed a chaotic scene at Richie Akiva's amfAR after party last Thursday.

"I don't got no hard feelings. It is how it is, it went how it went, that's it," Edwards added, joking that his bodyguard, "didn't have to work that night," implying he held his own in the fight.

An eyewitness told ET last week that the after-party went south when Scott and Tyga -- a longtime friend of Edwards -- were both on stage.

"Richie announced them both on stage alongside Alexander Edwards and others. Right after that announcement, Travis immediately snatched the mic out of Richie’s hand and said, 'No, we're not doing this.' Alexander said, 'Let him show love,'" the eyewitness recounted.

Alexander 'AE' Edwards and Tyga were both present at the Cannes after-party, where Edwards brawled with Travis Scott. - Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

According to the eyewitness, Scott left the stage momentarily, returning with producer Southside, who confronted Edwards. The situation escalated rapidly, leading to a physical altercation. As Edwards tried to calm the confrontation, Southside pushed him, prompting Edwards to push back. In defense of Southside, Scott tried to push Edwards off the stage. Edwards, maintaining his balance, retaliated by dragging Scott across the stage and eventually throwing him off. The struggle continued with Edwards jumping on top of Scott, resulting in the scuffle captured on video.

"It's all good," Edwards told TMZ of where things stand between him and Scott now, saying that they haven't spoken since the fight. "It's over."

When asked for details about what led to the brawl, Edwards kept quiet.

"I don't want to initiate sh*t," he said, but added, "I'ma protect myself and my people."

As for whether or not Edwards' girlfriend, Cher, was upset with him for fighting?

"Like Future said, 'Whatever I'm with, my b*tch with it, too,'" Edwards quipped.

Edwards and Cher, 78 -- who started dating after they met at Paris Fashion Week in 2022 -- packed on the PDA during their time in Cannes, posing for plenty of pics on the red carpet, where they couldn't stop smooching.

Alexander 'AE' Edwards and Cher pack on the PDA on the red carpet at the amfAR Cannes Gala in May 2024. - Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Cher recently opened up about dating younger men in an interview with Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this month.

"The reason I got with younger men is because, men my age are older...now they're all dead," she quipped. "But before, they were all just terrified to approach me, and younger men were the only ones."

When Hudson added that the younger men tend to be "bold," Cher agreed, noting, "Yeah, and raised by women like me."

RELATED CONTENT: