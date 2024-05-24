Travis Scott and Alexander 'AE' Edwards Fight in Cannes

Travis Scott and music executive Alexander 'AE' Edwards got into a heated altercation in the glamorous French city of Cannes on Thursday, ET has learned.

Video captured from an onlooker's Instagram Stories shows a chaotic scene where a few men are seen swinging at each other as drinks can be seen flying as people try to get out of the way. Security personnel quickly intervened to break up the scuffle, and the DJ promptly halted the music, repeatedly shouting "Stop!" over the microphone in an attempt to restore order.

Edwards is currently dating Cher, whom he just recently attended the Cannes amfAR Gala with where she performed.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness tells ET what began as a celebratory evening on Thursday quickly spiraled into chaos.

"Travis Scott and Tyga attended Richie Akiva's amfAR after party as guests of Richie. At one point in the evening, both artists were on stage, behind the DJ booth, when Richie announced them both on stage alongside Alexander Edwards, and others. Right after that announcement, Travis immediately snatched the mic out of Richie’s hand, and said, 'No, we're not doing this.' Alexander said, 'Let him show love,'" the eyewitness says.

According to the eyewitness, Scott left the stage momentarily, returning with producer Southside, who confronted Edwards. The situation escalated rapidly, leading to a physical altercation. As Edwards tried to calm the confrontation, Southside pushed him, prompting Edwards to push back. In defense of Southside, Scott tried to push Edwards off the stage. Edwards, maintaining his balance, retaliated by dragging Scott across the stage and eventually throwing him off. The struggle continued with Edwards jumping on top of Scott, resulting in a scuffle captured on video.

Throughout the incident, Tyga remained behind the DJ booth, refraining from involvement in the altercation. The eyewitness noted that Tyga's assistant eventually joined the fight, alongside Edwards. Security intervened to separate the combatants, leading to Scott and Southside hastily exiting to their cars. Despite the disturbance, Tyga, Edwards and their friends continued to enjoy the party into the early hours, with no serious injuries reported.

Edwards and Tyga have been close for years. Many fans on social media suggest that the altercation could be related to Kylie Jenner, whom both Scott and Tyga have dated. Jenner had an on-and-off romance with Tyga from 2015 to 2017, which began when she was still a teenager. Shortly after their breakup, Jenner began dating Scott, leading to a tumultuous five-year relationship that included extended separations.

Alexander 'AE' Edwards and Tyga at Mugler RTW Fall 2024 - Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Jenner and Scott share two children: a six-year-old daughter named Stormi and a two-year-old son named Aire.

ET has reached out to Scott, Tyga, Southside and Edwards for comment.

Earlier this week, Cher managed to steal the spotlight at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Cher took the stage at Cannes amfAR, the charity gala dedicated to raising funds for HIV and AIDS research. Dressed in a dazzling sequined purple pantsuit, she captivated the audience. "I thought you guys would be drunk, but obviously you're not," Cher quipped before delivering an acoustic rendition of "Walking in Memphis," the Marc Cohn ballad she covered on her 1995 album, It's a Man's World.

RELATED CONTENT: