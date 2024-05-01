Cher Gives the Real Reason She Dates Younger Men

Cher has a very good reason for dating younger!

The music and film icon spoke with Jennifer Hudson on Wednesday's The Jennifer Hudson Show, and talked about her experiences in dating.

"The reason I got with younger men is because, men my age are older...now they're all dead," she quipped. "But before, they were all just terrified to approach me, and younger men were the only ones."

When Hudson added that the younger men tend to be "bold," Cher agreed, noting, "Yeah, and raised by women like me."

Cher reveals the reason reason she dates younger men. - Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Cher has a storied dating history. In addition to her marriages to Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman, the Mama Mia star has been linked to Warren Beatty, Gene Simmons and Tom Cruise. One person that gave her some nerves, Elvis Presley -- whom she turned down.

"I was nervous and I knew of the people around him, and it wasn't that they were bad people, it was just that I was nervous of his reputation," she told Hudson. "I mean, I'm really shy when I'm not working and kinda shy around men."

Now, Cher is in a relationship with Alexander "AE" Edwards, whom she has been linked to since 2022. The couple have a nearly 40-year age difference as the "Believe" singer is 77, and Alexander is 38.

Cher and Alexander Edwards began their relationship in 2022. - Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

In 2023, Cher spoke with ET about her romance with the music producer -- who pursued her after meeting her during a fashion week event. While she was reluctant at first, Cher recalled the moment Alexander reassured her about their romance.

Cher revealed at the start of her romance with Alexander she was a little reluctant. - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I was in a place where I couldn't do much and I kept saying, 'I'm not the right woman for you. First of all, I'm 100 years older than you. And secondly, your friends [wouldn't think you were] cool if you were caught hanging with me, you know?' He said, 'Why don't you let me be the judge of that?' And then, we just happened," she recalled.

Over the course of their relationship, the pair has sparked engagement rumors and rumors of an amicable split. Despite all of the buzz and chatter, the couple has appeared happier than ever in recent months during red carpet date nights.

