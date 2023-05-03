Alexander Ludwig is a father!

The Viking actor and his wife, Lauren Ludwig, welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday, announcing that their new bundle of joy arrived four weeks before her due date.

"Leni James Ludwig decided to come on her own schedule 4 weeks early. Born 4/27/23 at 7:24am," began the couple's joint Instagram post. "@alexanderludwig was in another state filming and made it back just in time," the caption continued. "A labor story for the books."

The Heels star reposted the photo on his Instagram Story, writing, "I'd run through a building for these girls."

He also shared a photo of his daughter resting on his chest, writing, "Dad mode activated."

The couple, who tied the knot at a very small ceremony in January 2021-- revealed in February they were expecting a child after suffering numerous pregnancy losses.

"It's been a long road, and we wanted to wait until things were looking promising this time around," Alexander shared on Instagram. "Thank you guys for all of the support. We couldn't be more grateful. ❤️."

Sharing the same photograph as her husband, Lauren wrote, "Baby Ludwig coming May 2023."

"As a lot of you know it's been a long road for @alexanderludwig and myself," she continued. "We suffered 3 losses before this one but each one of those losses taught us about ourselves and each other."

Lauren added, "To everyone out there who has suffered miscarriages before, there is light on the other side of your journey. You are not alone."

Keke Palmer Reflects on Baby Leodis' Birth After Last Year's April Fool's Day Joke



