Mark Zuckerberg and Wife Priscilla Chan Welcome Baby No. 3

Mark Zuckerberg has a new blessing in his life: another baby girl!

On Friday, the Facebook co-founder announced his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, gave birth to their third daughter. "Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing," he captioned photos of them with the newborn on Instagram.

The news comes after the couple announced in September 2022 that Priscilla was expecting. "Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!" they shared in a Facebook post at the time.

Mark and Priscilla, who married in 2012, are also parents to daughters Maxima, 7, and August, 5.

Last May, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative co-founders celebrated a decade of marriage. "10 years married and half our lives together," Mark posted on Instagram at the time. "Here's to more adventures 🥰🥂."

