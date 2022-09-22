Mark Zuckerberg and Wife Priscilla Chan Expecting Baby No. 3

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan’s family is growing. The couple announced, via a Facebook post, that they are expecting their second child.

“Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!” the post that featured a picture of Zuckerberg and Chan cozied close to each other read.

The Facebook founder and his wife, who tied the knot in 2012, are already the parents of daughters Maxima, 6, and August, 5.

Following the news of August’s arrival, the couple took to Facebook to share an emotional letter they penned in honor of her arrival.

Zuckerberg began the message telling his baby girl, “Your mom and I are so excited to see how you will become.”

The couple shared that rather than writing about the world they hope to have her and her big sister grow up in, like they did with Maxima’s letter, they wanted to speak about childhood.

“The world can be a serious place. That's why it's important to make time to go outside and play,” they wrote.

“You will be busy when you're older, so I hope you take time to smell all the flowers and put all the leaves you want in your bucket now. I hope you read your favorite Dr. Seuss books so many times you start inventing your own stories about the Vipper of Vipp. I hope you ride the carousel with Max until you've tamed every color horse. I hope you run as many laps around our living room and yard as you want," they added. "And then I hope you take a lot of naps. I hope you're a great sleeper. And I hope even in your dreams you can feel how much we love you.”

They continued, “Childhood is magical. You only get to be a child once, so don't spend it worrying too much about the future. You've got us for that, and we'll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation.”

The proud parents signed off, “August, we love you so much and we're so excited to go on this adventure with you. We wish you a life of joy, love and the same hope you give us.”

So far, no further details about their third child have been revealed.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kanye West Sings Backstreet Boys Song at Karaoke With Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg Snuggles With Newborn Daughter August: 'Baby Cuddles Are the Best'

Mark Zuckerberg Announces Birth of Second Child, Pens Letter to Newborn Daughter

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Expecting Baby No. 2

Meryl Streep Is Taking This Hilarious Tech Hack From Mark Zuckerberg to Heart (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery