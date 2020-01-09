Alexis Eddy, MTV's 'Are You the One' Contestant, Dead at 23

Alexis Eddy was found dead in her home state of West Virginia on Thursday morning. She was 23.

In a statement to ET, Mannington Police Department said that at around 7 a.m. a call came in from Eddy's mother's house. When police, along with emergency responders, arrived at the scene, they were unable to revive Eddy, and she was pronounced dead. At this time, no cause of death has yet to be determined. Her body has been sent off to undergo an autopsy.

Eddy was 21 when she was a contestant on MTV's Are You the One in 2017 while it was filming in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Within the last year, she was very open with her social media followers about her sobriety. In September, Eddy posted side-by-side photos of her posing with her father, writing: "Guuuuuys look at this pic of me n my daddio finally sober together 😭😭😭 pic on the right was two years ago... what a difference. So very blessed today. #RecoveryRocks"

Guuuuuys look at this pic of me n my daddio finally sober together 😭😭😭 pic on the right was two years ago... what a difference.

So very blessed today.#RecoveryRockspic.twitter.com/0J8sIY8Duc — Alexis Eddy (@lexoquence) September 28, 2019

In October, Eddy reportedly shared on social media that she was engaged but that post appears to have been removed.

But in November, she posted a throwback video of her time on the MTV show, writing: "Looking back on all my dumb decisions and realizing I made them even though I was sober this time."

Looking back on all my dumb decisions and realizing I made them even though I was sober this time 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/b4GohK8dWS — Alexis Eddy (@lexoquence) November 4, 2019

Reporting by Mannie Holmes.

