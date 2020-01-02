Rapper Lexii Alijai Dead at 21: Kehlani, Wale, and More Mourn the Loss
Rapper Lexii Alijai, whose real name was Alexis Alijai Lynch, died on Wednesday at the age of 21, multiple reports confirm.
Lexii's cousin, LaMycha N Jett, posted about the loss on her Facebook account, sharing multiple photos of the late star.
"They say don’t question God, but damn why you baby. This thing called life is crazy as hell," she wrote. "My heart is broken 💔 the tears won’t stop. I’m trynna hold it together... I love you more then you’ll ever know. I can’t focus, I can’t concentrate, I’m numb, I literally can not breath. Rest easy baby... 😘 You gained your beautiful wings... Lexii Alijai. Please keep our family in your prayers."
The Minnesota native was a rising star, who was featured on tracks by Drake, Meek Mill, Nas, and more.
Rapper Kehlani also mourned the loss on Twitter, writing, "Jus got the worst f**kin news ever. my heart is BROKE. F**K. weakest saddest way to start a new year. i’m off this happy new year please please please please be safe out here love on your people please."
Referring to Lexii as "my baby" and "little sister," Kehlani added, "I’m angry i’m confused i’m heartbroken i’m angry i’m confused. i love you lexii. my baby was 21!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
Wale also tweeted, "Lexii ... my God man ..."
YouTuber Jay Versace added, "Everything thing I did you always supported. u always kept in contact and always showed so much love. we were even working on music together. this one HURTS. ur talent is beyond powerful and inspiring. can’t believe i’m typing this, rn rest up lexii . I luv u sm."
The cause of death has not been revealed at this time. Lexii had tweeted happy birthday to a friend just one day before her death.
RELATED CONTENT:
Billy and Joe Smith, 'My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding' Stars, Dead at 32 After Apparent Joint Suicide
Kushal Punjabi, Bollywood Star, Dead by Apparent Suicide at 42
Allee Willis, Songwriter Behind 'Friends' Theme, Dead at 72