Rest in peace, Billy and Joe Smith.

The twin brothers, who starred in TLC's My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding, were found dead in England on Saturday after an apparent joint suicide, according to multiple reports. They were 32. ET has reached out to Kent Police in Sevenoaks.

Fellow Gypsy Wedding star and Celebrity Big Brother winner Paddy Doherty confirmed the news on Facebook. "Two twin boys, two good looking boys. God bless their souls," he said in a video posted on Sunday. "That's a terrible terrible tragedy. Pray for the boys' family, the boys' mother and father, help them be strong and get through this."

"I'm very, very sorry for your troubles," Doherty added. "Anyone watching this, please say a prayer for those left behind. May God look after them. They are two angels. They're in the kingdom of Heaven, walking on gold."

Billy's partner, Kristina Davey, reportedly mourned the loss of Billy on social media. "Hardest day of my life. RIP my perfect Bill, you were so pure so lovely. You made me the happiest girl - did everything for me, showed me love I never had. You always see stuff like this but you just never think it'll happen to you," she wrote, according to The Mirror.

"I can't believe I have to type this together struggling to speak never mind put a sentence together," she reportedly continued. "I'm gonna make you so so proud my Bill, my life, my angel."

Billy and Joe starred in the third season of My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding. The show, which first aired on the U.K.'s Channel 4 in 2010, followed the lives of and traditions of Irish traveler families for three seasons, airing on TLC from 2011 to 2015.



