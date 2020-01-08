Buck Henry, 'The Graduate' and 'Catch-22' Screenwriter and Actor, Dead at 89
Buck Henry, the acclaimed screenwriter, TV icon and comic actor, has died.
The celebrated writer -- best known for penning the screenplays for The Graduate, Catch-22, and What's Up, Doc? -- died of a heart attack at Cedars-Sinai Health Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, Deadline reports. He was 89.
Henry was nominated for two Oscars, first for his screenplay for The Graduate -- Dustin Hoffman's breakthrough drama of disillusionment in 1969 -- and for co-directing the 1978 romantic comedy Heaven Can Wait, alongside Warren Beatty.
Henry is also celebrated for co-creating the iconic TV comedy Get Smart, alongside Mel Brooks, and for his frequent guest appearances hosting Saturday Night Live during the show's formative first few seasons.
Henry was also a celebrated comic actor who appeared in over 40 films and dozens of TV shows -- including a recurring role on the celebrated sitcom 30 Rock, in which he played Dick Lemon, the father of Tina Fey's Liz Lemon.
Following the news of his death, friends, fans, and colleagues took to Twitter to share their memories of his indelible career and tributes to his legacy.
