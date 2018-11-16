It's been one year since Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian tied the knot.

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Friday by reminiscing on their nuptials, as well as sending each other sweet messages about how much they love each other. The Reddit co-founder took to social media to post a black-and-white photograph from their wedding ceremony a year ago in which he and his lady love are dancing while their guests admiringly watch.

"365 days later. And still dancing. Only now Jr joins in," Ohanian, 35, captioned the never-before-seen snap. "Happy anniversary, my queen. Here's to many, many more."

The tennis pro replied, writing, "Love you."

Williams also shared her own personal photo of the two of them. "One year down a lifetime to go @alexisohanian," the athlete captioned her selfie.

The couple, who share 1-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia, celebrated their love in a gorgeous New Orleans Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding that included Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony and Ciara, among others.

Williams also wore two beautiful wedding gowns, one Alexander McQueen princess dress that included a fierce cape, as well as a strapless Versace lace and feathered frock for the reception.

