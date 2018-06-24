Alexis Skyy Exposes Nipples With Completely Sheer BET Awards Look

It's a look that will surely have everyone talking.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Alexis Skyy wore a sheer, silvery white Grayling Purnell gown that exposed her nipples.

The reality star accessorized the bold look with silver bracelets, open-toed silver heels, and a low, platinum blonde ponytail with simple make up.

The 23-year-old also posted pics of the shocking NSFW look on her Instagram, writing, "Let them talk."

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Skyy flaunted her figure in the bold gown, after giving birth to a daughter earlier this year. The baby girl's father is Skyy's ex-boyfriend, rapper Fetty Wap. The pair dated broke up in 2016, and in late 2017, Skyy announced she was pregnant was with his child.

For more on the looks from the BET Awards, check out the gallery below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Jamie Foxx Celebrates 'Black Panther' During BET Awards Monologue

BET Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

BET Awards 2018: How to Watch, Who’s Presenting and More!

Related Gallery