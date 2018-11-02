Alfonso Ribeiro is about to grow his family by one!

The 47-year-old former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star took to Instagram on Friday to announce that he and his wife, Angela Unkrich, are expecting their third child in the spring of 2019.

Ribeiro and Unkrich share two sons, Alfonso Jr., 5, and Anders, 3. Ribeiro also has a 15-year-old daughter named Sienna with his ex-wife, Robin Stapler.

In the adorable announcement pic, Unkrich and her two sons are standing sideways in jeans and white T-shirts. The boys are rocking two fake baby bumps, while Unkrich is excitedly showing off her real one.

“Guess which bump is already kicking?? Baby Ribeiro due Spring 2019 #babyontheway,” Ribeiro captioned the snap.

Unkrich shared the pic as well, writing the same thing as her hubby, with the addition of a couple of hashtags. “Guess which bump is already kicking?? Baby Ribeiro due Spring 2019 #expectinganother #babybump,” she wrote.

The family has had a busy few weeks leading up to the exciting news. Ribeiro and Unkrich celebrated their six-year anniversary, watched their eldest son, AJ, turn 5, and gone all out for Halloween -- AJ dressed as a Power Ranger, while Anders opted for a dinosaur costume.

Ribeiro most recently popped up in the press after reacting to Jada Pinkett Smith’s recollection of an apparent date that they went on years ago. Of course, Pinkett Smith’s husband is Will Smith, who starred on Fresh Prince with Ribeiro.

After the actress said that she thought the pair went on a motorcycle ride, Ribeiro responded by telling her that her memory was “a little off.”

“We went to lunch with your family when we both guest starred on A Different World the year before you became a regular,” he wrote in a tweet.

Sorry Jada. Your memory is a little off. We went to lunch with your family when we both guest starred on A Different World the year before you became a regular. — Alfonso Ribeiro (@alfonso_ribeiro) October 22, 2018

ET caught up with Pinkett Smith following the mix-up, where she recalled a “cheerful and fun” date but said it was “so long ago” that she didn’t remember specifics.

“I tell you, it was literally one date!" she explained. We went out one time and I remember saying to myself, ‘Ooh my goodness, I'm going out with a guy from Silver Spoons. Fresh Prince wasn't even out yet!”

