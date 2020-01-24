Ali Fedotowsky wants her fans to learn from her recent health scare. The 35-year-old former Bachelorette took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

"GET YOUR SKIN CHECKED. A couple weeks ago I found out I have skin cancer," the mother of two captioned a series of photos of herself in a sports bra and jeans, showing off marks and scars on her stomach. "When my dermatologist used the c-word, I just about fainted in his office. Thankfully, the type of skin cancer I have is rarely fatal and really never fatal when you catch it early. It’s called Basal cell carcinoma."

She also shared a photo of her cancerous mole before and after her biopsy.

"The scar right above my belly button is from when I had cells/skin that may be cancerous removed six months ago," she explained. "Needless to say, i’m never exposing my stomach to sun without sunscreen again!"

Fedotowsky noted that basal cell carcinoma is "super common," calling her diagnosis "no big deal."

"What IS a big deal is not treating it and treating it early," she wrote. "That is why going to a dermatologist and getting your skin checked every year is SO important (I now go every 3/6 months)."

After her diagnosis, Fedotowsky urged her family and now her followers to get their skin checked.

"I’m lucky it wasn’t melanoma. And I’m lucky that I caught it early," she noted. "Moving forward I plan on making it a priority of mine to use the best natural products on my skin and be rigorous about applying sunscreen and reminding all of you to do the same! I love you guys! Take care of yourselves!"

