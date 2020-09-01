Shopping

Alice + Olivia Sale: Take an Extra 30% Off Sale Styles

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Courtesy of Alice + Olivia

Women's fashion brand Alice + Olivia is offering an extra 30% off sale styles with no exclusions.

At the Alice + Olivia sale, you'll find dresses with Alice + Olivia's signature bright colors and prints, tops, skirts and more. No code is needed to get the extra 30% off discount. 

While you're there, check out their protective face mask collection, with cloth mask options starting at $10.

Founded by designer Stacey Bendet in 2002, Alice + Olivia started on the shelves of Barneys and has expanded into a global brand beloved by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Padma Lakshmi and Stella Maxwell.

Below, shop our favorite Alice + Olivia picks.

 A chic oversized poncho with a fringe hem and pretty floral print.

REGULARLY $795

A boho midi dress with a cool print.

REGULARLY $330

An Alice + Olivia all-around favorite bohemian dress with a low back and a halter neckline.

REGULARLY $595

A romantic and sweet off the shoulder dress.

REGULARLY $330

