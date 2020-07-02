Alice + Olivia Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Chic Tops, Dresses and More

Women's fashion brand Alice + Olivia is having a flash sale on chic clothing for summer and beyond with discounts up to 80% off.

For a limited time, take an extra 48% off best-sellers from the Classics Collection, which includes Alice + Olivia dresses, tops, pants, jackets and more in an assortment of neutrals. If bright colors are more your personal style, check out the new arrivals section of Alice + Olivia's online store -- you'll find plenty of options, as well as more womenswear, shoes, handbags and accessory choices.

Shop the deals from the sale event on the Alex + Olivia website through (no promo code is needed at checkout for the discount); while you're there, check out their protective face mask collection, with cloth mask options starting at $10.

Founded by designer Stacey Bendet in 2002, Alice + Olivia started on the shelves of Barneys and has expanded into a global brand beloved by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Padma Lakshmi and Stella Maxwell.

Below, shop our picks from the Alice + Olivia sale.

Roe Dress by Alice + Olivia at 60% off

Roe Front Tie Mini Dress Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Roe Front Tie Mini Dress Alice + Olivia This cut out front-tie dress is perfect for a hot summer day. Pair with a jean jacket for the cool summer nights. REGULARLY $295 $118 at Alice + Olivia

Trixie Dress by Alice + Olivia at 60% off

Trixie Floral Mini Dress Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Trixie Floral Mini Dress Alice + Olivia Pair this mockwrap mini floral dress with sneakers for a cute casual look. REGULARLY $250 $100 at Alice + Olivia

Suri Dress by Alice + Olivia at 75% off

Suri Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Suri Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress Alice + Olivia Brighten up everyone's day in this v-neckline flutter sleeve wrap dress. REGULARLY $295 $73.75 at Alice + Olivia

Hadley Dress by Alice + Olivia at 60% off

Hadley Floral Mini Dress Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Hadley Floral Mini Dress Alice + Olivia Pair this floral cap-sleeve mini dress with sneakers to dress down or sandals to dress up. REGULARLY $330 $132 at Alice + Olivia

Liam Paperbag Pants by Alice + Olivia at 25% off

Liam Paperbag Pant Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Liam Paperbag Pant Alice + Olivia Loungewear-inspired pants is a trend we hope is here to stay. This pair is made from a silky Tencel/linen/cotton blend. REGULARLY $330 $247.50 at Alice + Olivia

Jayla Midi Skirt by Alice + Olivia at 60% off

Jayla Drape Slit Midi Skirt Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Jayla Drape Slit Midi Skirt Alice + Olivia Pair this midi skirt with a lightweight sweater and booties for a casual in-between-seasons look. REGULARLY $265 $106 at Alice + Olivia

Archer Cropped Mini by Alice + Olivia at 25% off

Archer Cropped Cami Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Archer Cropped Cami Alice + Olivia Wear this simple cami with jeans, a printed skirt or those A+O paperbag pants. REGULARLY $195 $146.25 at Alice + Olivia

Kai Cargo Jumpsuit by Alice + Olivia at 75% off

Kai Cargo Jumpsuit Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Kai Cargo Jumpsuit Alice + Olivia A one-piece outfit that looks incredibly put-together. REGULARLY $440 $110 at Alice + Olivia

Ashlena Bodysuit by Alice + Olivia at 60% off

Ashlena Off Shoulder Bodysuit Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Ashlena Off Shoulder Bodysuit Alice + Olivia Show some shoulder -- complete the outfit with your favorite pair of high-waist jeans. REGULARLY $195 $78 at Alice + Olivia

Kayla Midi Dress by Alice + Olivia at 60% off

Kayla Seamed Slip Midi Dress Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Kayla Seamed Slip Midi Dress Alice + Olivia The perfect slim-fit midi dress for an intimate beach wedding or date night. REGULARLY $330 $132 at Alice + Olivia

Front Zip Leather Leggings by Alice + Olivia at 25% off

Front Zip Leather Legging Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Front Zip Leather Legging Alice + Olivia Depending on the weather where you live, you might not need to wear this pair of leather leggings until fall. Purchase them now to save 40%. REGULARLY $798 $598.50 at Alice + Olivia

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Intermix Sale: Deals on Top Summer Essentials

Tory Burch Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Summer Dresses, Swim and More

Bloomingdale's Friends and Family Sale: Take 30% Off Tons of Items

The Best Beauty and Fashion Accessories Deals This Week