Alice + Olivia Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Chic Tops, Dresses and More

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Courtesy of Alice + Olivia

Women's fashion brand Alice + Olivia is having a flash sale on chic clothing for summer and beyond with discounts up to 80% off.

For a limited time, take an extra 48% off best-sellers from the Classics Collection, which includes Alice + Olivia dresses, tops, pants, jackets and more in an assortment of neutrals. If bright colors are more your personal style, check out the new arrivals section of Alice + Olivia's online store -- you'll find plenty of options, as well as more womenswear, shoes, handbags and accessory choices.

Shop the deals from the sale event on the Alex + Olivia  website through (no promo code is needed at checkout for the discount); while you're there, check out their protective face mask collection, with cloth mask options starting at $10.

Founded by designer Stacey Bendet in 2002, Alice + Olivia started on the shelves of Barneys and has expanded into a global brand beloved by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Padma Lakshmi and Stella Maxwell.

Below, shop our picks from the Alice + Olivia sale.

Roe Dress by Alice + Olivia at 60% off

Roe Front Tie Mini Dress
This cut out front-tie dress is perfect for a hot summer day. Pair with a jean jacket for the cool summer nights.

REGULARLY $295

 Trixie Dress by Alice + Olivia at 60% off

Trixie Floral Mini Dress
Pair this mockwrap mini floral dress with sneakers for a cute casual look.

REGULARLY $250

 Suri Dress by Alice + Olivia at 75% off

Suri Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress
Brighten up everyone's day in this v-neckline flutter sleeve wrap dress.

REGULARLY $295

 Hadley Dress by Alice + Olivia at 60% off

Hadley Floral Mini Dress
Pair this floral cap-sleeve mini dress with sneakers to dress down or sandals to dress up. 

REGULARLY $330

 Liam Paperbag Pants by Alice + Olivia at 25% off

Liam Paperbag Pant
Loungewear-inspired pants is a trend we hope is here to stay. This pair is made from a silky Tencel/linen/cotton blend.

REGULARLY $330

 Jayla Midi Skirt by Alice + Olivia at 60% off

Jayla Drape Slit Midi Skirt
Pair this midi skirt with a lightweight sweater and booties for a casual in-between-seasons look.

REGULARLY $265

 Archer Cropped Mini by Alice + Olivia at 25% off

Archer Cropped Cami
Wear this simple cami with jeans, a printed skirt or those A+O paperbag pants.

REGULARLY $195

Kai Cargo Jumpsuit by Alice + Olivia at 75% off

Kai Cargo Jumpsuit
A one-piece outfit that looks incredibly put-together.

REGULARLY $440

Ashlena Bodysuit by Alice + Olivia at 60% off

Ashlena Off Shoulder Bodysuit
Show some shoulder -- complete the outfit with your favorite pair of high-waist jeans.

REGULARLY $195

Kayla Midi Dress by Alice + Olivia at 60% off

Kayla Seamed Slip Midi Dress
The perfect slim-fit midi dress for an intimate beach wedding or date night.

REGULARLY $330

Front Zip Leather Leggings by Alice + Olivia at 25% off

Front Zip Leather Legging
Depending on the weather where you live, you might not need to wear this pair of leather leggings until fall. Purchase them now to save 40%.

REGULARLY $798

