Alice Stewart, CNN Political Commentator, Dead at 58

Alice Stewart, CNN political commentator and political advisor has died. She was 58.

Stewart's death was confirmed by the network. According to CNN, law enforcement officials said that Stewart's body was found outdoors in Northern Virginia early Saturday morning. Foul play is not suspected and officials tell CNN that it appears to be a medical emergency.

The network mourned Stewart's death via social media with a portion of CNN CEO, Mark Thompson's letter to the staff sharing the news.

"'Alice was a very dear friend and colleague to all of us at CNN,' Mark Thompson, the network's CEO, said in an email to staff Saturday. 'A political veteran and an Emmy Award-winning journalist who brought an incomparable spark to CNN’s coverage, known across our bureaus not only for her political savvy, but for her unwavering kindness. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such an extraordinary loss,'" the statement read.

Stewart's CNN colleagues remembered her via social media.

Wolf Blitzer took to Instagram to share a picture of himself, Stewart Maria Cardona from Friday's broadcast of The Situation Room, which marked Stewart's final TV appearance.

"I'm so sad that my friend and @cnn colleague @alicestewartdc has passed away," he wrote. "It was only yesterday when she joined @mariacardonadc and me for her always excellent political analysis. She was a very special person and we will miss her. May she Rest In Peace and may her Memory Be A Blessing."

Fellow CNN commentator and Stewart's longtime friend, Dana Bash, took to X (formally known as Twitter) to remember her longtime friend.

"Alice Stewart was a woman’s woman who brought kindness and support along with smarts and expertise," she wrote. "I met her in Iowa in 2007 covering the Huckabee presidential campaign and worked with her in politics before I got to call her a CNN colleague. I can’t believe she’s gone."

Stewart's career began in Georgia and and Little Rock, Arkansas, where she covered local news. Stewart also served as the communications director for Mike Huckabee, Michele Bachman, Sen. Rick Santorum and Ted Cruz.

Stewart began working for CNN in 2016. Stewart was also the co-host of the podcast Hot Mics from Left to Right with Cardona.

