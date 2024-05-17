Dabney Coleman, '9 to 5' Star, Dead at 92

Dabney Coleman has died. The actor, best known for his role in 9 to 5, died on Thursday afternoon, his daughter, Quincy Coleman, confirmed in a statement to ET. He was 92.

"My Father, Dabney Wharton Coleman, took his last earthly breath peacefully and exquisitely at 92 in his Santa Monica home on Thursday May 16th, 2024 at 1:50pm," the statement read. "My father crafted his time here on earth with a curious mind, a generous heart, and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity."

"As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery," the statement continued. "A teacher, a hero, and a king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones and his legacy...eternally."

Jeffrey Goldberg, Coleman's manager, also spoke out, telling ET in a statement, "It has been a great privilege to have represented Dabney and to have been able to call him my friend. He will be missed greatly."

A cause of death has yet to be revealed. TMZ was first to report news of the actor's death.

Born in Austin, Texas, Coleman attended the Virginia Military Institute before being drafted into the army. He later attended the University of Texas, before turning his focus to stage acting.

He first appeared on TV in Naked City in 1961. Roles on The Outer Limits, The Donna Reed Show, I Dream of Jeannie, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Diff'rent Strokes and Buffalo Bill followed. On the film side, Coleman starred in projects including The Towering Inferno, Tootsie, The Beverly Hillbillies, You've Got Mail and Where the Red Fern Grows.

His last role came in 2019 when he played John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) dad on Yellowstone.

Coleman, who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of fame in 2014, was a six-time Emmy nominee, and one-time winner in 1987 for the TV movie Sworn to Silence.

Coleman is survived by his children -- Meghan, Kelly, Randy and Quincy; and his grandchildren -- Hale and Gabe Torrance, Luie Freundl, and Kai & Coleman Biancaniello.

