Alicia Keys Gets Personal in 'Noted' Docuseries: Watch the Trailer

Alicia Keys is getting personal.

The multi-GRAMMY-winning artist is "not holding back" in her upcoming docuseries, Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories. The official trailer was released this week.

In the clip, Keys touches on special moments in her life, expressing, "I'm always fighting not to sacrifice any part of myself for success."

The four-part YouTube Originals will show Keys as she takes viewers inside her world as an artist, a mother and wife. "Informed by life defining memories and meaningful conversations with artists and loved ones, Keys brings viewers into a whole new experience combining the documentary and performance worlds in a way fans never have seen before," the synopsis reads in part.

Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories is directed by TT The Artist. The series is produced by Keys, Jason Bergh and Westbrook Media's Lukas Kaiser, Brad Haugen and Jae Trevits. Last week, the singer released her new single, "LALA," featuring Swae Lee.

All four episodes of Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories will premiere for free on Thursday, Sept. 30 on Alicia Keys’ YouTube Channel.

