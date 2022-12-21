Alicia Silverstone is stripping down for a good cause. The actress is showing her support for PETA by posing nude for one of their famous ad campaigns.

The ad, which promotes PETA's stance against leather, features Silverstone in nothing but a pair of cowboy boots, standing in the desert surrounded by cactuses.

"I never, ever, get naked in TV, in film, nothin', never, nope! But I've done it for PETA because that's how much it matters to me," Silverstone shares in the video, which was released on Tuesday.

Silverstone also then details the environmental impact leather production has on the environment, "The amount of resources, water, food, oil for transport, the amount of energy that goes into making leather is extraordinary. It's just not sustainable."

Silverstone also reflects on the new and innovate leather alternatives being developed, which include mushroom leather, pineapple leather, cactus leather and others.

"My dream is to get these vegan, earth-friendly materials into the hands of famous designers," Silverstone says in the video, alongside behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot. "I really like the merge of being conscious of no animal skins, while also being conscious of the Earth, because we all have to live in it -- the animals, and us."

Silverstone concludes the video by reiterating the now-famous PETA slogan, "I'd rather go naked than wear animals."

Alicia Silverstone Shares What Her Son Learned After First Time Watching ‘Clueless’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alicia Silverstone Says She Still Sleeps in Same Bed With Son Bear

Alicia Silverstone Honors Cher Horowitz on 'Clueless' 27th Anniversary

'AH Stories' Season 2 Adds Alicia Silverstone: Watch the Trailer

Alicia Silverstone Gives the Middle Finger to Body Shaming Comment

Alicia Silverstone Has Been Banned From the Same Dating Site Twice