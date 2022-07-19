Alicia Silverstone Pays Tribute to 'Bad B**ch' Cher Horowitz on 'Clueless' 27th Anniversary
Celebrating a timeless trendsetter! Alicia Silverstone is basking in the glory of her iconic comedy classic Clueless on the anniversary of its release.
Silverstone, 45, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a montage video featuring her character, Cher Horowitz, rocking some of the epic, memorable ensembles that have cemented Cher as a fashion icon for years
Silverstone celebrated the anniversary of the classic, captioning the post, "27 years ago, a bad b*tch was born 😉💁🏼♀️ Happy Anniversary, Cher! #Clueless"
Set to Latto's "Big Energy" remix of Mariah Carey's "Fantasy," the montage clip perfectly encapsulates why Cher Horowitz -- and Clueless itself -- has remained such a beloved comedy nearly three decades later.
Back in May, Silverstone spoke with ET's Lauren Zima at the premiere of her latest comedy, Senior Year, and she reflected on how her now 11-year-old son, Bear, reacted when he first saw her iconic '90s flick years ago.
"He saw Clueless when he was five, because it was on at the Hollywood [Forever] Cemetery," Silverstone explained. "... Four thousand people came to see and I couldn’t pass that experience up, of watching it under the stars, pillows on the ground with rosé."
"He was so young and it's not appropriate, I think, for a 5-year-old to watch that movie... it’s all about sex and stuff, so I just realized, 'Oops,'" she continued. "But, at the time... he loved it
