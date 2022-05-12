Alicia Silverstone Shares What Her Son Learned From Watching 'Clueless' (Exclusive)
Alicia Silverstone's son tried something new after seeing Clueless for the first time. ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the 45-year-old actress at the premiere of Netflix's Senior Year, and she recalled how her now 11-year-old son, Bear, reacted when he first saw her iconic '90s flick.
"He saw Clueless when he was five, because it was on at the Hollywood [Forever] Cemetery," Silverstone explained. "... Four thousand people came to see and I couldn’t pass that experience up, of watching it under the stars, pillows on the ground with rosé."
"He was so young and it's not appropriate, I think, for a 5-year-old to watch that movie... it’s all about sex and stuff, so I just realized, 'Oops,'" she continued. "But, at the time... he loved it, but what he really picked up [on is] he tried to kiss me, like, passionate kisses, because that’s what he saw in the movie."
It's no surprise that thousands of people attended the outdoor screening of the film, as it's long been a fan-favorite.
Among the Clueless faithful is Rebel Wilson, who stars in Senior Year as a high-school cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year coma and wants to return to high school to reclaim her status and become the prom queen. The actress told ET that she was delighted when she found out Silverstone would be making a cameo in the Netflix film.
"I was so excited. I had the Clueless poster up on my bedroom wall. I mean, I loved her. I love her. She’s amazing," Wilson gushed. "... Clueless was a classic, and maybe Senior Year will become a new classic. Who knows? There’s a high bar."
Silverstone was equally overjoyed to join Wilson onscreen in the project.
"The director, Alex Hardcastle, he directed me in my show, American Woman, and I had such a good time with him. We loved working together so much. When he asked me to do it, it was really easy, like, 'Yes, of course!'" Silverstone said. "I love Rebel Wilson. She’s so funny. I’m a big fan of hers, so I got to come and have a good time with her."
Senior Year will begin streaming on Netflix May 13.
