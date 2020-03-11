Channel 'Clueless' in the Film's Most Iconic Outfits Ahead of Its 25th Anniversary
Don't bug out, OK? Clueless will soon be celebrating its 25th anniversary.
The teen comedy, which stars Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash and Brittany Murphy, first made pop culture history back in 1995, but its legacy is timeless as we are still quoting the flick in 2020 and '90s fashion is bigger than ever.
Luckily for us fans, Clueless will return to the big screen on May 3, 4 and 6 when more than 700 movie theaters nationwide will host a can't-miss screening event. Find out where it's playing near you and get your tickets before they sell out!
To celebrate the anniversary in style (and help you plan your outfit for the screening), ET Style has gathered the most iconic looks from the film and ways to channel them right now. From Cher's yellow plaid skirt suit to her crew's preppy ensembles for school, shop our fave pieces to recreate their style.
Plaid Skirt Suit
Perhaps the most memorable outfit from the film, Cher's plaid jacket-and-skirt set is a must for a Clueless-inspired wardrobe. Don't forget to style it with knee-high socks and Mary Jane pumps for a look Cher and Dionne would approve of.
Argyle Mini Skirt
Cher's favorite hobby is spending lots of dough on Rodeo Drive and you bet she's dressed to the nines for it. Try this outfit of black blazer and ruffled shirt, teamed with an argyle print mini skirt and, of course, knee-high socks and Mary Jane shoes.
Preppy Girl
Preppy pieces were a cornerstone of Clueless fashion. Details like buttons, collars and headbands were major.
Date Night Dress
Although her date with Christian didn't go as planned, Cher's look was on point -- a flirty red spaghetti strap skater dress and an embellished hair clip for extra flair.
Gym Class Chic
Cher & Co. never failed to make a fashion statement --- yes, this includes gym class. Get on board with the throwback bike short trend to pair with the signature '90s layering formula of white tee and cropped cami. Sling a mini chained bag for good measure.
