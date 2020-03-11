Style

Channel 'Clueless' in the Film's Most Iconic Outfits Ahead of Its 25th Anniversary

By Amy Lee‍ and Katy Lindenmuth‍
Don't bug out, OK? Clueless will soon be celebrating its 25th anniversary. 

The teen comedy, which stars Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash and Brittany Murphy, first made pop culture history back in 1995, but its legacy is timeless as we are still quoting the flick in 2020 and '90s fashion is bigger than ever. 

Luckily for us fans, Clueless will return to the big screen on May 3, 4 and 6 when more than 700 movie theaters nationwide will host a can't-miss screening event. Find out where it's playing near you and get your tickets before they sell out! 

To celebrate the anniversary in style (and help you plan your outfit for the screening), ET Style has gathered the most iconic looks from the film and ways to channel them right now. From Cher's yellow plaid skirt suit to her crew's preppy ensembles for school, shop our fave pieces to recreate their style. 

Plaid Skirt Suit 

Perhaps the most memorable outfit from the film, Cher's plaid jacket-and-skirt set is a must for a Clueless-inspired wardrobe. Don't forget to style it with knee-high socks and Mary Jane pumps for a look Cher and Dionne would approve of. 

Clueless
Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Total Betty Blazer Set - Yellow/Combo
Fashion Nova
Fashion Nova Total Betty Skirt Set
Fashion Nova
Total Betty Blazer Set - Yellow/Combo
Fashion Nova

Talie Pumps
Journee Collection
Journee Collection Talie Pumps
Macy's
Talie Pumps
Journee Collection

Knee High Socks
Xhilaration
Xhilaration Knee High Socks
Target
Knee High Socks
Xhilaration

Argyle Mini Skirt

Cher's favorite hobby is spending lots of dough on Rodeo Drive and you bet she's dressed to the nines for it. Try this outfit of black blazer and ruffled shirt, teamed with an argyle print mini skirt and, of course, knee-high socks and Mary Jane shoes. 

Clueless Cher Horowitz shopping outfit
Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Stretch Cotton Twill Blazer
1901
1901 Stretch Cotton Twill Blazer
Nordstrom
Stretch Cotton Twill Blazer
1901

Jeepin' Around Mini Skirt
Sugar Thrillz
Sugar Thrillz Jeepin’ Around Mini Skirt
Dolls Kill
Jeepin' Around Mini Skirt
Sugar Thrillz

Femme Shirt with Prairie Collar in White
Selected
Selected Femme Shirt with Prairie Collar in White
ASOS
Femme Shirt with Prairie Collar in White
Selected

Hannah Mule
Botkier
Botkier Hannah Mule
Botkier
Hannah Mule
Botkier
REGULARLY $148

Preppy Girl

Preppy pieces were a cornerstone of Clueless fashion. Details like buttons, collars and headbands were major. 

clueless preppy outfits
Paramount Pictures

GET THE LOOK:

Sweet Contentment Navy Blue Corduroy Button Front Mini Dress
Lulu's
Lulus Sweet Contentment Navy Blue Corduroy Button Front Mini Dress
Lulu's
Sweet Contentment Navy Blue Corduroy Button Front Mini Dress
Lulu's
REGULARLY $54

The Japanese Oxford Shirt
Everlane
Everlane The Japanese Oxford Shir
Everlane
The Japanese Oxford Shirt
Everlane

Ribbed Over-the-Knee Socks
Forever 21
Forever 21 Ribbed Over-the-Knee Socks
Forever 21
Ribbed Over-the-Knee Socks
Forever 21
REGULARLY $7.99

Skinny Headband
France Luxe
France Luxe Skinny Headband
Nordstrom
Skinny Headband
France Luxe

Date Night Dress

Although her date with Christian didn't go as planned, Cher's look was on point -- a flirty red spaghetti strap skater dress and an embellished hair clip for extra flair. 

clueless date night
Paramount Pictures

GET THE LOOK:

Shayla Ruffle Mini Dress
Superdown
Superdown Shayla Ruffle Mini Dress
Revolve
Shayla Ruffle Mini Dress
Superdown

Rainbow Bobby Pin Set
Lelet NY
Anthropologie Lelet NY Rainbow Bobby Pin Set
Anthropologie
Rainbow Bobby Pin Set
Lelet NY

Gym Class Chic 

Cher & Co. never failed to make a fashion statement --- yes, this includes gym class. Get on board with the throwback bike short trend to pair with the signature '90s layering formula of white tee and cropped cami. Sling a mini chained bag for good measure. 

Clueless gym outfit
Paramount Pictures

GET THE LOOK:

Northside Vintage Tee
Madewell
Madewell Northside Vintage Tee
Madewell
Northside Vintage Tee
Madewell

Smocked Crop Cami
BP.
BP Smocked Crop Cami
Nordstrom
Smocked Crop Cami
BP.

Align Super High Rise Short 10"
Lululemon
Lululemon Align Super High Rise Short 10"
Lululemon
Align Super High Rise Short 10"
Lululemon

Augusta Phone Crossbody Bag
Loeffler Randall
Loeffler Randall Augusta Phone Crossbody Bag
Shopbop
Augusta Phone Crossbody Bag
Loeffler Randall

