Don't bug out, OK? Clueless will soon be celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The teen comedy, which stars Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash and Brittany Murphy, first made pop culture history back in 1995, but its legacy is timeless as we are still quoting the flick in 2020 and '90s fashion is bigger than ever.

Luckily for us fans, Clueless will return to the big screen on May 3, 4 and 6 when more than 700 movie theaters nationwide will host a can't-miss screening event. Find out where it's playing near you and get your tickets before they sell out!

To celebrate the anniversary in style (and help you plan your outfit for the screening), ET Style has gathered the most iconic looks from the film and ways to channel them right now. From Cher's yellow plaid skirt suit to her crew's preppy ensembles for school, shop our fave pieces to recreate their style.

Plaid Skirt Suit

Perhaps the most memorable outfit from the film, Cher's plaid jacket-and-skirt set is a must for a Clueless-inspired wardrobe. Don't forget to style it with knee-high socks and Mary Jane pumps for a look Cher and Dionne would approve of.

Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Talie Pumps Journee Collection Macy's Talie Pumps Journee Collection $69 at Macy's

Knee High Socks Xhilaration Target Knee High Socks Xhilaration $3 at Target

Argyle Mini Skirt

Cher's favorite hobby is spending lots of dough on Rodeo Drive and you bet she's dressed to the nines for it. Try this outfit of black blazer and ruffled shirt, teamed with an argyle print mini skirt and, of course, knee-high socks and Mary Jane shoes.

Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Jeepin' Around Mini Skirt Sugar Thrillz Dolls Kill Jeepin' Around Mini Skirt Sugar Thrillz $35 at Dolls Kill

Hannah Mule Botkier Botkier Hannah Mule Botkier REGULARLY $148 $103 at Botkier

Preppy Girl

Preppy pieces were a cornerstone of Clueless fashion. Details like buttons, collars and headbands were major.

Paramount Pictures

GET THE LOOK:

Ribbed Over-the-Knee Socks Forever 21 Forever 21 Ribbed Over-the-Knee Socks Forever 21 REGULARLY $7.99 $5.59 at Forever 21

Skinny Headband France Luxe Nordstrom Skinny Headband France Luxe $24 at Nordstrom

Date Night Dress

Although her date with Christian didn't go as planned, Cher's look was on point -- a flirty red spaghetti strap skater dress and an embellished hair clip for extra flair.

Paramount Pictures

GET THE LOOK:

Rainbow Bobby Pin Set Lelet NY Anthropologie Rainbow Bobby Pin Set Lelet NY $148 at Anthropologie

Gym Class Chic

Cher & Co. never failed to make a fashion statement --- yes, this includes gym class. Get on board with the throwback bike short trend to pair with the signature '90s layering formula of white tee and cropped cami. Sling a mini chained bag for good measure.

Paramount Pictures

GET THE LOOK:

Northside Vintage Tee Madewell Madewell Northside Vintage Tee Madewell $16 at Madewell

Augusta Phone Crossbody Bag Loeffler Randall Shopbop Augusta Phone Crossbody Bag Loeffler Randall $225 at Shopbop

