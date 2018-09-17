It's a GLOW up!

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling -- from Netflix's hit TV series, GLOW -- dressed to impress Monday night while walking the red carpet at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Alison Brie, who is normally rockin' red in the ring while portraying Zora the Destroyer, looked dazzling in a pastel yellow Miu Miu dress, which featured cut-outs and plenty of embellishments.

Meanwhile, Betty Gilpin left Liberty Belle's signature ponytail at home, opting for a sleek, straight 'do with a middle part. Like Brie, she also wore a dress with cut-outs (from Vera Wang), in a stunning coral hue.

And Britney Young (aka Carmen "Machu Picchu" Wade) looked equally gorgeous in green, sporting an off-the-shoulder dress which featured a thigh-high slit.

