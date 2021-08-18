Shopping

Allbirds Just Launched Activewear -- Shop Sustainable Leggings, Shorts and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
allbirds activewear 1280
Allbirds

Allbirds has added another category to its sustainable fashion lineup -- activewear! The eco-friendly brand is best known for its ultra-comfortable sneakers made from natural materials (like the Tree Runners made with eucalyptus tree fiber). Now, Allbirds has a new line of activewear called the Natural Run Collection

The freshly launched range features athletic clothing options for women and men, including leggings, shorts, tees and tanks. Allbirds focuses on the use of natural materials and as little synthetic fabrics as possible, using wool, recycled polyester and lyocell.

The pieces also combine style and function so that the activewear is breathable, moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating. 

Shop the entire Allbirds sustainable activewear collection below. 

Allbirds Women's Natural Legging
Allbirds Women's Natural Legging
Allbirds
Allbirds Women's Natural Legging
These leggings have a soft, mid-weight feel, and they're moisture-wicking and squat-proof. 
$98
Allbirds Women's Natural Bike Short
Allbirds Women's Natural Bike Short
Allbirds
Allbirds Women's Natural Bike Short
Bike shorts are an activewear staple these days. This pair has a mid-rise waist and a mid-thigh length. 
$68
Allbirds Men's Natural Run Tee
Allbirds Men's Natural Run Tee
Allbirds
Allbirds Men's Natural Run Tee
Whether you're running, walking or training, this lightweight, breathable tee will keep you cool and dry. 
$58
Allbirds Men's Natural Run Short
Allbirds Men's Natural Run Short
Allbirds
Allbirds Men's Natural Run Short
A lightweight running short with a touch of stretch. 
$68
Allbirds Women's Natural Run Tank
Allbirds Women's Natural Run Tank
Allbirds
Allbirds Women's Natural Run Tank
This tank has a relaxed fit, so you won't feel constricted during the workout. 
$48
Allbirds Women's Natural Run Form Tank
Allbirds Women's Natural Run Form Tank
Allbirds
Allbirds Women's Natural Run Form Tank
If you prefer your workout tops to be fitted, opt for this bodycon tank with built-in shelf bra. 
$68
Allbirds Women's Natural Run Short
Allbirds Women's Natural Run Short
Allbirds
Allbirds Women's Natural Run Short
These relaxed-fit shorts have front and back pockets. 
$68

RELATED CONTENT:

Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

The TikTok-Favorite Aerie Crossover Leggings Are On Sale

We Found the Celeb-Loved Leggings from Outdoor Voices

 