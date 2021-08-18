Allbirds has added another category to its sustainable fashion lineup -- activewear! The eco-friendly brand is best known for its ultra-comfortable sneakers made from natural materials (like the Tree Runners made with eucalyptus tree fiber). Now, Allbirds has a new line of activewear called the Natural Run Collection.

The freshly launched range features athletic clothing options for women and men, including leggings, shorts, tees and tanks. Allbirds focuses on the use of natural materials and as little synthetic fabrics as possible, using wool, recycled polyester and lyocell.

The pieces also combine style and function so that the activewear is breathable, moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating.

Shop the entire Allbirds sustainable activewear collection below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

The TikTok-Favorite Aerie Crossover Leggings Are On Sale

We Found the Celeb-Loved Leggings from Outdoor Voices