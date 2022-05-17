The sustainable shoe brand Allbirds has a new arrival, and it'll change the footwear game and your exercise routines. The new Allbirds Tree Flyers are the brand's most technically advanced shoe, and you can score a pair right now.

The Allbirds Tree Flyers are the brand's most lightweight running shoe to date, but they still come equipped with all the essential features to make your workouts and morning jogs more comfortable. The SwiftFoam midsole puts a bit more bounce in your stride by making the Tree Flyers lighter and more comfortable to wear (so you can stay active for longer).

In case you're wondering what makes the Allbirds Tree Flyers so light, it's the eucalyptus fiber fabric that's built into the design. It's a breathable, biodegradable and airy material that keeps your running shoes from locking in moisture, and it helps you feel less bogged down during your workouts. Plus, the new Tree Flyers are carbon-neutral just like the shoes from the Allbirds x Adidas collaboration from earlier this year.

The new Allbirds Tree Flyers come in sizes for women and men, as well as some classic colorways and limited-edition color options like buoyant yellow, lux beige and buoyant orange. Shop the new Allbirds Tree Flyers in a couple of our favorite color combinations below.

Tree Flyers Allbirds Tree Flyers With the external heel counter and geometric midsole, the Tree Flyers will help keep your gait steady and stable. This carbon neutral running shoe is also made from bio-based and recycled materials, so those are just a couple of things you don't have to worry about during your workouts. $160 Buy Now

Men's Tree Flyers Allbirds Men's Tree Flyers The breathable and flexible material on the upper portion of the Allbirds Tree Flyers not only makes it lighter. It also allows air to circulate in the shoe, to prevent any unwanted smells for longer (and to make you a bit more comfy during your exercises). $160 Buy Now

Men's Tree Dashers 2 Allbirds Men's Tree Dashers 2 Dive into something a little more dashing with this beloved sneaker style from Allbirds. They're made for stability and sustainability with its SweetFoam midsole which is made with the world’s first carbon negative green EVA. $135 Buy Now

Wool Dasher Mizzles Allbirds Wool Dasher Mizzles Impossibly cool fashion high tops made from merino wool. This style's water repellent Puddle Guard ensures your toes stay dry. $145 Buy Now

Tree Toppers Allbirds Tree Toppers Made from the breezy eucalyptus tree, the Tree Topper is a high top shoe that conforms to each movement. Also cool: The laces are made from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. $110 Buy Now

Tree Skippers Allbirds Tree Skippers These skipper are incredibly comfortable because the interior of the shoe flexes to fight your feet. Like many other Allbirds' sneakers, these shoes are machine washable. $100 Buy Now

