Allison Holker is back on social media just a week after the death of her husband, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. Holker took to her Instagram to share a photo of her and Boss alongside a heart-wrenching message.

"My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much," Holker captioned the post.

Holker's return to Instagram was met with lots of love and support in the comments, with Dancing With the Stars' Peta Murgatroyd writing, "🥹 sending you all the love Allison," and family friend and Ellen DeGeneres Show personality, Kalen Allen, who commented, "❤️❤️❤️ we’ll take care of you all from now and forever more!"

Boss died last week at the age of 40. His official cause of death was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles Coroner’s office.

Following the news of the dancer's death, a source told ET that Holker is "beside herself."

"It feels like she is living a nightmare," the source said of Holker, the former DWTS pro who married Boss in 2013.

The couple shared three children -- Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

"tWitch was such a genuine and good-hearted person," the source added of the former Ellen DJ, "and his loved ones are feeling his tremendous loss."

Holker confirmed her husband's death in a statement to ET, calling him the "backbone" of their family and an "inspiration" to his fans.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker's statement read. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," the dancer added. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

RELATED CONTENT:

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Wife Allison Holker Had HGTV Show in the Works

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Praised Him Months Before His Death

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Days Leading Up to His Shocking Death

Allison Holker ‘Trying to Cope as Best She Can’ After tWitch’s Death (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery