Allison Janney isn’t letting a little sickness keep her from looking glamorous on the 70th Primetime Emmys red carpet!



The Oscar winner turned heads at the star-studded event in a dazzling purple gown featuring long, draping sleeves and a high slit. However, prior to her arrival, she revealed to fans that she had some very special help this year to ensure she was feeling her best as she strolled down the red carpet.



“Getting ready... secret red carpet weapons for fighting bronchitis,” she captioned a photo on Twitter featuring a wide arsenal of medicine including zinc lozenges, dietary supplements, Oscillococcinum and much more.

Getting ready... secret red carpet weapons for fighting bronchitis. 🤒 #emmyspic.twitter.com/GVh5AvLbTm — Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) September 17, 2018

But if she hadn't shared the post featuring all the medicine she’s taking, fans would never guess she’s under the weather.



Janney, who’s been nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her hilarious role on the long-running sitcom Mom, was all smiles as she made her way into Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night.

But she didn’t just get help from the medicine cabinet. Janney also shared a photo on Instagram of her kitchen island loaded up with makeup and beauty products for the big night. “Pre-game prep work #Emmys #redcarpet,” she captioned the fun.

