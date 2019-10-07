Ally Brooke's solo career is just getting started, but she's got big dreams.

The former Fifth Harmony singer opens up about her desire to make Spanish-language music on the premiere episode of FUSE's Made From Scratch, and only ET has an exclusive sneak peek.

"I'm constantly working on my craft and working on other things too," Ally tells her mom, Pat, as the whole family gathers together to make enchiladas. "... an eventual tour, and I'm working on an album right now... different collaborations. I'm so excited -- you know some of the collabs that I have!"

Ally's aunt, Diana, can't help but join the conversation. "Are you going to do Tejano?!" she asks.

"I would love to eventually, auntie!" Ally replies. "I would love to do even more songs in Spanish."

The "Low Key" singer -- who paid tribute to her idol, late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, on Monday's Dancing With the Stars -- smiles wide over the possibility of expanding into Latin music.

"And you know, I'm working on my book. Starting from my birth, how I almost didn't survive being a premature baby... to navigating the music business and to things that have happened now in my life, being the artist that I am today," she shares with her mom. "It's so funny because you don't even listen to the songs when I create them. You're so funny, you get nervous, right?"

"I get nervous, but I like to listen to it with the fans," Pat sweetly explains. "I kind of want to have the same reaction, get excited with them."

"That's so awesome. That's sweet, mama!" Ally gushes.

Watch the full clip in the video player above.

Made From Scratch features stars as they cook their favorite childhood dishes with family members who helped them rise to prominence. Ally's episode airs Oct. 15 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on FUSE, with future episodes following A$AP Ferg, G-Eazy, Big Boi, DaniLeigh, Dave East, Jhené Aiko, Rick Ross, Vic Mensa and Saweetie.

Ally told ET last year that singing in Spanish was something that's "important" to her. Her Spanish track "Vámonos" with Kris Kross Amsterdam and Messiah came out last November.

"Being Latina means being strong and courageous and I think the No. 1 thing is [to be] passionate. We love with such passion and we are so dedicated to our families, to our friends, to our loved ones. We care so much about people. We want people to come into our homes and feel like its their home, all are welcomed," she added of embracing her roots.

"That's such a beautiful thing about our culture is that we represent that, we rep family, and that is something that's so magnificent and I'm so proud. We have such beautiful culture with out music, with our dancing, with our food. I am so thankful that I am Latina," she continued. "I am so thankful that I'm Hispanic and everything that it represents, everything that my family represents... that true embodiment of love, and following your heart. That's what it's about."

See more on Ally in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ally Brooke Is 'Ready to Shatter the Glass' Ceiling with Solo Career (Exclusive)

'DWTS': Ally Brooke Pays Tribute to Her Idol Selena Quintanilla With Stunning Rumba

Ally Brooke Reveals Why She's Waiting to Release Her First Solo Album (Exclusive)

Related Gallery