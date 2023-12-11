Alyson Hannigan may not have won the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, but she didn't walk away from Dancing With the Stars empty handed. The 49-year-old Buffy the Vampire Slayer star took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her impressive weight loss thanks to her time on the show.

"The before and after says it all. I lost 20 pounds of both weight and emotional baggage during my time on @dancingwiththestars," Hannigan captioned side-by-side images of herself in similar sparkly performance outfits. "I can’t thank @sashafarber1 enough for helping me shed my insecurities and getting me to the confident and strong place I am today!"

Her Buffy co-star, Sarah Michelle Gellar, commented on the post, writing, "I just see confidence gained."

Hannigan competed on the ABC dance competition with pro Sasha Farber and spoke with ET about her impressive work.

"I think most of the pounds is baggage," she previously told ET. "It was all emotions. It was all insecurities. I'm sure 15 pounds of it was insecurities."

"She's lost 20 pounds!" Farber proudly told ET of the How I Met Your Mother star. "She came in here, and she was shy. She's never danced before. She was unconfident. And now, you know, she stands on her own two feet -- strong, powerful."

Hannigan made it to the finals on the show, losing out to this season's champion Xochitl Gomez and her pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy.

