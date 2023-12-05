*Caution: Spoilers ahead!

Dancing With the Stars has crowned a champion couple! Season 32 came to an end on Monday with a three-hour grand finale, and a victorious couple taking home the Len Goodman Memorial Mirrorball trophy.

Tuesday's grand finale was unlike any in DWTS history, as a whopping five couples -- Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, as well as Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber -- took to the dance floor to give America one final night of impressive performances to win their votes.

However, there could only be one victor, and after all the scores were tallied and the votes were counted, the new DWTS season 32 winner is...

... Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy!

Which meant Mraz and Karagach were named the season's runners-up, and Madix and Pashkov finished in third. Meanwhile, Lawson and Chigvintsev came in fourth place, and Hannigan and Farber came in fifth.

Apart from the crowing of the winners, the night was full of memorable moments and impressive routines that added real magic and sparkle to the big finale.

One of the first big highlights came when Mraz and Karagach took the stage for their so-called redemption dance -- i.e. redoing a dance style they previously didn't do as well on as they could have.

In their case, it was the foxtrot, and the pair hit the stage with passion and a drive to prove themselves. Dancing to Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me to the Moon" allowed them to really show how Mraz has grown as a dancer, and earned them a perfect score of 30 out of 30.

Later in the evening, Gomez and Chmerkovskiy came out to redeem their foxtrot, and they performed a routine set to "Unconditionally" by Katy Perry. All three judges were blown away by the number, which Inaba called "breathtaking." The pair earned yet another perfect score.

The real scene-stealing routines came in the second round of the night -- the freestyle round! This gave all five couples a chance to show off their own unique choreography without the constraints of specific styles and rules.

One of the most exciting performances came from Hannigan and Farber, who delivered an exciting freestyle set to "Enchanted" by Taylor Swift and "Papi" by Jennifer Lopez. While they might not have scored perfectly, the couple earned two nines and their very first 10 of the whole season, which brought the actress to tears of joy.

Finally, it was up to Gomez and Chmerkovskiy to close out the night with a truly epic freestyle that felt like a culmination of everything they'd brought to the stage throughout the season. The dance earned chanting and a standing ovation, as well as another perfect score -- marking the fourth perfect score they've received in a row this season.

