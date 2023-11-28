*Caution: Spoilers Ahead!

Dancing With the Stars is quickly nearing the end of season 32, and the show kicked off the semifinals on Tuesday, in which each of the remaining five couples had to perform two separate numbers.

Tuesday's new episode saw the stalwart panel of judges -- including Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli -- as they scored a slew of stunning showings the powerhouse celeb/pro couples gave it their all to stay in the race for the Len Goodman Memorial Mirrorball Trophy.

After two hours of stylish routines and top-notch performances, it was up to America to vote on who deserved to perform once more next week, and who would be bidding farewell to the dance floor.

However, in one of the biggest twists in recent memory, when it came time to reveal who would be going home and who would be moving onto the finals -- co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough revealed -- after agonizingly dragging it out -- that no one would be going home, and for the first time the finale would feature five couples duking it out for the big win!

Meanwhile, Tuesday also saw some jaw-dropping performances -- including yet another from Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy, cementing her place as the season's frontrunner.

The pair hit the dance floor as the third couple of the night after two near-perfect routines from Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov and Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, and they raised the bar even higher. They brought some real skill to the floor with their samba set to Gloria Estefan's aptly named tune, "Samba."

The routine was met with resounding cheers from the audience and earned the couple yet another perfect score -- 30 out of 30.

The couple followed this up with their second dance of the night -- a waltz set to Lady Gaga's cover of "La Vie En Rose" -- which earned them a second perfect score, for a combined total of 60 out of 60.

In their second performances, Mraz and Karagach managed to pull off a perfect score-earning paso doble -- set to "Diablo Rojo" by Rodrigo y Gabriela -- while Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev followed suit with a flawless quickstep set to Fifth Harmony's "Boss."

As for the rest of the celeb-pro couples, here's how the leaderboard looked after Tuesday's new episode, as the show heads into the finals next week:

Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy: 60 -- 30 (10,10,10)+30 (10,10,10 -- Inaba, Hough, Tonioli)

Charity Lawson & Artem Chigvintsev: 59 -- 29 (10,910)+30 (10,10,10)

Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach: 57 -- 27 (9,9,9)+30 (10,10,10)

Ariana Madix & Pasha Pashkov: 58 -- 28 (9,9,10)+ 30(10,10,10)

Alyson Hannigan & Sasha Farber: 52 -- 25 (9,8,9)+ 27(9,9,9)

