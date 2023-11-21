After a long and hard-fought season, Harry Jowsey's journey on Dancing With the Stars came to an end on Tuesday, after he and pro-partner Rylee Arnold were ousted at the conclusion of Taylor Swift Night.

ET's Deidre Behar spoke with the pair after the elimination Tuesday night, and Jowsey, 26, said that the experience was "bittersweet."

"We made it so far, and I'm like, 'Ugh, two weeks left! Come on, Harry, why did you not be good?'" Jowsey shared. "But to be able to live out someone's dream with them is the most fulfilling thing, you know? It's Rylee's biggest dream [since] she was a little girl to be able to make it here."

Rylee, 18, is the younger sister to past Dancing With the Stars champion Lindsay Arnold, and this was her first season as a pro on the popular show.

"She watched her sister do it and now she's doing it, it's so incredible," Harry said. "To be like a small part in such an incredible story is the biggest takeaway for me, so yeah, it's been incredible."

Arnold agreed with her partner, explaining, "it is bittersweet, 'cause we made it so far! And I'm so grateful for the whole experience."

"I'm so happy with how everything went and I'm so grateful I was paired with Harry, and I'm just so proud of him," she added. "It was seriously so enjoyable the whole time."

While Jowsey and Arnold often found themselves trailing in the leaderboard, fan support continued to keep them in the competition, and many were impressed and inspired by Jowsey's commitment to keep trying and keep working at learning how to dance -- something he was very open about being nervous to do from the start of the season.

When asked what he feels most proud of when it comes to his time on the show, Jowsey said it was how he kept "throwing myself into such a scary situation, and trying something so new."

"I'm [also] so proud of her, at 18, to be able to boss this tall sausage around and put up with me when I'm hangry," he said of Arnold. "And just seeing her patience and her drive and her wanting to work really hard."

"You know, it's been pretty much every night where we haven't had the best scores," he added. "But for her to talk me out of whatever hump I'm in and just put on a brave face, it's just been incredibly mature."

On Tuesday's celebration of Taylor Swift, Jowsey and Arnold delivered a rumba set to Swift's single "August." The dance earned them a score of 30 out of 40, and placed them in the second-to-last spot on the leaderboard.

However, they ended up at the bottom at the end of the night when they lost in their dance relay to Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, all but securing their tickets home as the show goes into the semi-finals.

While she might not have gone all the way to the finals in her first year as a pro, Arnold still has more she wants to do on the show. When asked if she'll return as a pro next season, Arnold exclaimed, "I hope so! Let's manifest it."

"Hey, I might be back as a pro [too]," Jowsey jokingly chimed in. "You've seen me [dance]."

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.

