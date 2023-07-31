Amanda Bynes has checked into an inpatient mental health treatment center.

According to a report by TMZ, Bynes checked herself into an intensive inpatient mental health treatment center in Orange County earlier this month, just a week after checking out of an outpatient treatment facility in the Los Angeles area.

Sources tell the outlet that the Easy A star wanted more of a therapeutic place to live instead of living by herself at her L.A. apartment while she receives treatment, and felt she needed more help than what she was receiving at the outpatient facility. Bynes started at the outpatient facility in April, after checking out of a mental health facility in Southern California when it was determined at the time by both her and the medical staff that she was ready to leave.

Per the outlet, Bynes was introduced to the O.C. treatment center through the L.A. facility, and enjoys the access to medical staff and therapists that the inpatient treatment center provides, including being able to be around a medical team as well as therapists and other patients. The source also notes that it was Bynes' decision to check into this new facility.

Additionally, the 37-year-old actress is said to be receiving a higher level of care at this new facility as well, receiving residential treatment and getting 24/7 care, while also participating in daily therapy sessions and activities with the hope of giving her useful tools and skills she can take with her when she leaves the center.

The new report comes just over a month after Bynes was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold last month, after being detained by police days prior.

The actress was evaluated by medical personnel, after which she was placed on a psychiatric hold for evaluation. The 5150 can be employed to involuntarily detain an adult experiencing a mental health crisis for 72 hours to determine if they are a danger to themselves or others.

Bynes was detained by police and taken into custody for a mental health evaluation two days prior.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Los Angeles Police Department officers approached handcuffed Bynes after receiving a call from a woman who was in distress. That woman was determined to be Bynes.

Per the outlet, the Nickelodeon alum was taken to a police station where a medical unit was standing by to perform an evaluation and determine if she needed further treatment.

Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the She's the Man star was "calm" during the interaction with police but looked "defeated" as they dealt with her.

Following the incident, a source told ET that while Bynes is doing her best to take care of herself, she can be "inconsistent" when it comes to taking her medication.

"Amanda was doing better recently and trying her best to take care of herself. She has been making an effort to go to AA meetings, trying to hang out with sober people, and she looked good. The only problem is she is inconsistent about taking her medication, which causes issues," the source said.

"When Amanda was admitted to a mental facility a few months ago, things weren’t going as well for her. She was very distressed, concerned about her past and reputation, surrounding herself with the wrong people who were bad influences, and not taking her medication," the source continued.

Ultimately, the source said, Bynes' loved ones "want her to get home safe and get settled," and added, "She is a great girl who means well and wants to get better."

Things had been looking up for Bynes after her multi-year conservatorship was terminated in March 2022 after she "provided facts that the conservatorship is no longer needed" to the court. A source told ET at the time that the actress' parents supported the end of the conservatorship.

Her ongoing mental health struggles continued however, with 2023 proving to be a rocky year for the actress, who split from her on-and-off ex, Paul Michael, for good, just days prior to being hospitalized in March, after she was found roaming the streets of Los Angeles naked.

