Amanda Bynes has been placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold, after she was detained by police over the weekend.

The actress was evaluated by medical personnel, after which she was placed on a psychiatric hold for evaluation, TMZ reports. The 5150 can be employed to involuntarily detain an adult experiencing a mental health crisis for 72 hours to determine if they are a danger to themselves or others.

Bynes was detained by police and taken into custody for a mental health evaluation on Saturday.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Los Angeles Police Department officers handcuffed Bynes Saturday morning after receiving a call from a woman who was in distress. That woman was determined to be Bynes.

Per the outlet, the 37-year-old actress was taken to a police station where a medical unit was standing by to perform an evaluation and determine if she needed further treatment.

Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the She's the Man star was "calm" during the interaction with police but looked "defeated" as they dealt with her.

Following the incident, a source told ET that while Bynes is doing her best to take care of herself, she is "inconsistent" when it comes to taking her medication.

"Amanda was doing better recently and trying her best to take care of herself. She has been making an effort to go to AA meetings, trying to hang out with sober people, and she looked good. The only problem is she is inconsistent about taking her medication, which causes issues," the source said.

"When Amanda was admitted to a mental facility a few months ago, things weren’t going as well for her. She was very distressed, concerned about her past and reputation, surrounding herself with the wrong people who were bad influences, and not taking her medication," the source continued.

Ultimately, the source said, Bynes' loved ones "want her to get home safe and get settled," and added, "She is a great girl who means well and wants to get better."

While things had been looking up for Bynes after being released from her multi-year conservatorship in 2022, the Easy A actress' ongoing mental health struggles come amid a rocky couple of months, which included a breakup from her on-and-off ex, Paul Michael, as well as a hospitalization in March.

In April, TMZ reported she had been released from said mental hospital after more than three weeks and was said to have started outpatient treatment.

