Amanda Bynes is seeking the help she needs.

The 32-year-old actress has checked into a Los Angeles mental health facility following a stress-related relapse, according to multiple reports. Bynes was admitted in January and is being treated for drug and mental health issues, according to TMZ.

It's an unfortunate setback for Bynes, who has been working hard to overcome her demons. In November of last year, the She's the Man star gave a tell-all interview to Paper Magazine about her past experiences with drug abuse and mental health issues, as well as her plans to return to acting.

"I remember seeing my image on the screen and literally tripping out and thinking my arm looked so fat because it was in the foreground or whatever and I remember rushing off set and thinking, 'Oh my god, I look so bad,'" she told the publication, adding, "the mixture of being so high that I couldn’t remember my lines" and "not liking" her appearance. "I made a bunch of mistakes but I wasn't fired. I did leave…it was definitely completely unprofessional of me to walk off and leave them stranded when they'd spent so much money on a set and crew and camera equipment and everything."

At the time, Bynes revealed she was four years sober and pursuing her Associate of Arts degree from Los Angeles' Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM), and planned to get into the fashion business after returning to the acting world.

