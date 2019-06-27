Amanda Bynes is still seeking help.

ET has confirmed that the 33-year-old actress is still living at an inpatient mental health facility in the Los Angeles area. Back in March, multiple outlets reported that Bynes checked into a facility following a stress-related relapse.

ET's confirmation follows Bynes' graduation from Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising earlier this week. A friend close to Bynes tells ET that Bynes "got a day pass because she’s been doing well enough in treatment."

According to the friend, after Bynes walked at the graduation, which took place at the Staples Center, she went directly back to the inpatient mental health facility.

"She’s in a good place and was very happy to graduate," the friend adds.

Bynes announced her graduation in a rare social media post on Monday. Sharing a photo of herself standing alongside a male friend, Bynes wrote, "FIDM graduate 2019 #fidmgraduation."

In her November 2018 cover of Paper, Bynes told the outlet that she was set to receive her Associate of Arts degree in Merchandise Product Development late last year after enrolling in the school in 2014. Following that graduation, Bynes told the outlet that she planned on working toward her Bachelor's degree beginning in January 2019.

Bynes opened up to the magazine about her time out of the spotlight and her days as a child star.

"I just had no purpose in life," she said of the period after filming Easy A, which came out in 2010. "I'd been working my whole life and [then] I was doing nothing. I had a lot of time on my hands and I would 'wake and bake' and literally be stoned all day long... I got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me."

Bynes also told the magazine that she'd like to put her degree to use with a full fashion line one day, but added, "I want to get back into acting first."

Watch the video below for more on Bynes.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Amanda Bynes Shares Celebratory Pic From Her Fashion Institute Graduation

Amanda Bynes Checks Into Mental Health Facility: Reports

Leslie Grossman Says Amanda Bynes Is 'Very Eager To Get Back Into Acting'

Related Gallery