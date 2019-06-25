Amanda Bynes has something to celebrate!

On Monday, the 33-year-old actress took to Twitter for the first time in nearly seven months to share a snap from her college graduation. Bynes, who completed her studies at the Los Angeles-based Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, looked happy and healthy in the pic, posing alongside a male friend.

In the photo, Bynes, who wore her long blonde hair down, is rocking her black graduation robe and cap as she stands with her hand on her hip alongside a friend, who opted for sunglasses and leopard-print accessories to jazz up his graduation look.

In her November 2018 cover of Paper, Bynes told the outlet that she was set to receive her Associate's of Art degree in Merchandise Product Development late last year after enrolling in the school in 2014. Following that graduation, Bynes told the outlet that she planned on working toward her Bachelor's degree beginning in January 2019.

"FIDM graduate 2019 #fidmgraduation," she captioned the post.

This marks the first time Bynes has tweeted since last November and only the second tweet remaining on her account. Bynes' other tweet featured her Paper cover from that time.

In her Paper issue, Bynes opened up about her time out of the spotlight and her days as a child star.

"I just had no purpose in life," she said of the period after filming Easy A, which came out in 2010. "I'd been working my whole life and [then] I was doing nothing. I had a lot of time on my hands and I would 'wake and bake' and literally be stoned all day long... I got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me."

Bynes also told the magazine that she'd like to put her degree to use with a full fashion line one day, but added, "I want to get back into acting first."

