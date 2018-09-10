In a surprising turn, Amanda Bynes has decided to share a few photos in recent days, offering fans the briefest of glimpses into her life.



The most recent of which is a sweet car selfie. While wearing a white buttoned up polka-dot shirt, the talented actress offers the camera a coy smile while riding in the backseat of a car.



This new image arrives just days after she shared another fun photo of herself and her producer from 2007's Hairspray, Neil Meron. The pair sits casually side-by-side for the photo op and once again the 33-year-old star offers a subdued smile.



“Me and the incomparable producer of Hairspray, as well as many other amazing things, @neilmeron,” she captioned the photo. Could this mean she's returning to acting soon?

In August, ET learned that the actress' conservatorship had been extended another two years but the family's attorney, Tamar Arminak, explained that they've largely put it out of their minds.

"Both Amanda and her parents are on such good terms and happy with Amanda's life and future, the conservatorship is the last thing on their minds," Arminak said. "The fact that Amanda is living on her own, making her own decisions and future plans is something her parents are so proud of."



Just last year, she offered her first interview in four years to Hollyscoop’s Diana Madison, where she discussed what’s kept her busy since she left the public eye.



"I've been going to school lately. Fashion school. FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising] and I love it," she explained. "I learned how to sew. I've made patterns and I want to start a clothing line in the future."



She also briefly mentioned that she’s definitely open to acting again.



"I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it," she added.

Here's hoping these new images are just the beginning of Bynes' newly rekindled relationship with fans.



