Amanda Bynes' acting career might be coming back sooner than we thought.

The 32-year-old returned to Twitter on Tuesday for the first time in months to share a sweet photo of her reunion with Neil Meron, a producer on her 2007 film Hairspray. The post comes a year after she revealed her plans to start acting again, and a month after ET learned her conservatorship had been extended another two years.

"Me and the incomparable producer of Hairspray, as well as many other amazing things, @neilmeron. ❤," Bynes captioned the photo, which shows her and Meron posing behind a table.

Me and the incomparable producer of Hairspray, as well as many other amazing things, @neilmeron. ❤ pic.twitter.com/RohMygzzi1 — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) September 4, 2018

Bynes gave her first interview in four years in June 2017, during which she said that she's ready to get back to work following a troublesome few years.

"I do miss acting and I have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again," Bynes told Hollyscoop's Diana Madison. "I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it."

Bynes revealed at the time that she had been sober for three years, and was currently focusing on another career path as well. "I've been going to school lately. Fashion school -- FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising] -- and I love it," she shared. "I learned how to sew. I've made patterns and I want to start a clothing line in the future."

In a statement to ET last month, Bynes' family attorney, Tamar Arminak, said that the actress and her parents were on "good terms and happy with Amanda's life and future."

"The fact that Amanda is living on her own, making her own decisions and future plans is something her parents are so proud of," Arminak said, revealing the family wasn't thinking about her conservatorship, which was put in place in 2014 after several run-ins with police and an involuntary psychiatric hold.

"Finally she is surrounded by friends and companions she can trust and really open up to. She feels free to be herself, which brings her so much happiness and excitement for the future," Arminak continued of Bynes. "She is looking forward to graduating and the next phase of her life."

