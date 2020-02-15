Amanda Bynes Shares Photo With Her 'Lover' Following Engagement

Is this Amanda Bynes' mystery fiance?

The former What a Girl Wants star shared a photo of herself with her "lover," a day after she announced that she was engaged. In the pic, Bynes shows off her new dark tresses and is standing in front of a guy who is smiling, wearing a blue-and-black checkered button-up shirt, glasses and a hat.

Bynes, 33, on her end, is casually dressed in a white In-N-Out t-shirt under a plaid top. The former Nickelodeon star, however, does not identify or tag her "lover."

Just a day before, Bynes shared a photo of her giant diamond ring. "Engaged to tha love of my life," she captioned the photo. Fans couldn't help but wonder if she was already married, as her mystery man was also wearing a gold wedding band.

Little by little, the She's the Man leading lady has been sharing an inside look at her life since checking out of a sober living facility in December. At the end of last year, she showed off her new heart-shaped face tattoo, and has continued to post photos more frequently.

Bynes got candid in a 2018 interview with Paper magazine, in which opened up about her struggles with mental health, drug use and body image. What started out as a fun experiment with drugs ultimately resulted in a public breakdown, with Bynes encountering several driving violations, publishing disturbing tweets and being hospitalized under a psychiatric hold.

"When I was doing Hall Pass, I remember being in the trailer and I used to chew the Adderall tablets because I thought they made me [more] high [that way]," she revealed. "I remember chewing on a bunch of them and literally being scatterbrained and not being able to focus on my lines or memorize them for that matter."

"I remember seeing my image on the screen and literally tripping out and thinking my arm looked so fat because it was in the foreground or whatever and I remember rushing off set and thinking, 'Oh my god, I look so bad,'" she added.

