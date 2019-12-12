Amanda Bynes, ET has exclusively learned, checked out of sober living facility on her own last week and is currently looking for a place to live in the Los Angeles area.

A source tells ET that Bynes is currently living with her parents while she looks for her own home.

According to the source, Bynes -- as well as her parents and their conservatorship attorney -- were in a Ventura County courtroom on Thursday afternoon where they met with a judge to make sure it was acceptable that Bynes live on her own now that she is out of the sober living facility.

ET has learned that a discussion of Bynes’ alternative living arrangements and how they will work out were discussed during the court hearing.

The source says Bynes is OK with the current plan in place, and that Bynes and her parents walked out of the Ventura County courthouse together after today’s hearing.

"She has a great relationship with them," the source adds. "She’s always in touch with them."

The source claims that Bynes recently dropped out of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in L.A.

While Bynes graduated in June with her associate degree, according to ET’s source, the actress had recently started taking classes at FIDM again recently because she wanted to get her bachelor's degree in fashion.

Bynes’ conservatorship attorney, Tamar Arminak, had no comment when reached by phone Thursday evening.

A friend close to Bynes told ET back in June that she'd gotten "a day pass" to leave her inpatient mental health facility so she could walk at her graduation from FIDM -- which took place at the Staples Center -- because she'd "been doing well enough in treatment."

"She’s in a good place and was very happy to graduate," the friend said, adding that Bynes went directly back to the facility after her graduation.

For more on Bynes' tumultuous last few years, watch the video below.

- Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

Amanda Bynes Opens Up About Past Drug Use and Her Plan to Return to Acting Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennie Garth 'Would Love Nothing More' Than to Revisit 'What I Like About You' With Amanda Bynes (Exclusive)

Why Amanda Bynes Turned Down a Spot on 'Dancing With the Stars' (Exclusive)

Amanda Bynes Joins Instagram -- See Her First Post

Amanda Bynes Shares Celebratory Pic From Her Fashion Institute Graduation