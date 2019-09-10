Amanda Bynes Joins Instagram -- See Her First Post

Amanda Bynes has joined the 'Gram!

On Tuesday, she kicking things off with a fun selfie showcasing her long, pink locks and septum piercing. Sporting a long-sleeve white T-shirt and a pink beaded necklace in the mirror pic, Bynes captioned the post with a kissy-face emoji.

The 33-year-old actress also posted the selfie on her verified Twitter account, writing alongside, "Hey guys! I'm on instagram now!"

It's her first post since sharing a photo in June at her graduation ceremony from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

ET confirmed at the time that she was still living at an inpatient mental health facility. According to multiple outlets, she reportedly checked herself in back in March due to a stress-related relapse.

A friend of Bynes' told ET in June that Bynes "got a day pass because she's been doing well enough in treatment" -- enabling her to attend the graduation ceremony. "She's in a good place and was very happy to graduate," the friend added.

In 2013, Bynes garnered immense attention for her wild and bizarre antics, which she has since explained were the result of substance abuse and her mental state at the time.

ET Live spoke with Kel Mitchell at the Good Burger pop-up shop in July about working with Bynes on the comedy series All That, which she appeared on from 1996-2002.

"I love Amanda, she's like [my] little sister. She's so fearless," he shared. "I remember her being on set, she told me, 'Hey Kel, I wanna do the physical comedy that you do.' So I used to show her little tricks to do that would make her comedy just awesome."

When asked if Bynes might make an appearance on the All That reboot, which premiered in June, he shared that he was all for it.

"That would be crazy! We really want her to do a cameo in All That. We've been talking about that," Mitchell revealed. "So, Amanda, come on, girl! Call ya brother up!"

See more on Bynes below.

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kel Mitchell Wants Amanda Bynes to Make Cameo in 'All That' Reboot (Exclusive)

Amanda Bynes 'Got a Day Pass' to Attend Graduation, Is Still Living at an Inpatient Facility, Source Says

Amanda Bynes Shares Celebratory Pic From Her Fashion Institute Graduation

Related Gallery