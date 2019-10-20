Joining Dancing With the Stars wasn't the right move for Amanda Bynes, but maybe a What I Like About You reboot is!

ET's Leanne Aguilera spoke with Jennie Garth at the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge in Culver City, California, on Thursday, where she revealed that she'd love a reboot of her and Bynes' WB comedy.

"Wouldn't that be great? That was my favorite job. Just being able to do comedy, multi-camera comedy like that, I loved it so much," Garth shared. "[It was a] half-hour sitcom, it was a great experience and I would love nothing more than to revisit that show."

A source told ET last week that Bynes passed on joining season 28 of Dancing with the Stars, because it's "not the type of comeback she's looking for." "If she were to go back into showbiz, she’d want to have a steady acting role," the source said.

Garth, who starred as Bynes' sister for four seasons on What I Like About You before its series finale in 2006, told ET that she hasn't spoken to Bynes lately. "I haven't talked to her, no," she revealed. "But we're like soul sisters, so anytime, call me!"

The mom of three is coming off a successful season of another reunion series, BH90210 -- and is "excited" to see what she and the cast comes up with for a potential season two. At Thursday's event, however, it was all about the animals.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"We've had nothing but love and support for the show, so it's nice. It's a great feeling and it's nice to come to events like this and share this with animals," Garth said.

"I love dogs," she shared. "We've recently adopted a rescue into our home and he's my best friend, really. I don't go anywhere without him, except here tonight, because this guy was with me tonight. Look at him, he's so cute!"



See more on Garth in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'BH90210' Stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Dish on Finale and Season 2 Plans

Why Amanda Bynes Turned Down a Spot on 'Dancing With the Stars' (Exclusive)

Kel Mitchell Wants Amanda Bynes to Make Cameo in 'All That' Reboot (Exclusive)

Related Gallery