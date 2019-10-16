Don't expect to see Amanda Bynes competing for the mirrorball trophy anytime soon.

A source confirms to ET that the 33-year-old actress was in talks to join season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, but says that ultimately, the ABC dancing competition isn't the type of return to the spotlight Bynes is after.



"An offer is made [to her] every single year," the source says. "This time she entertained the conversation more than other times."

The source says that Bynes was more serious about potentially joining this season because DWTS was more accommodating with their offer -- including financially -- however, she ended up passing. The source notes that Bynes had already left rehab and moved into a sober living home when the offer from DWTS was made, so she could have done the show if she wanted to because she can come and go from the sober living home at her leisure.

"In the end, it’s not the type of comeback she’s looking for," the source says. "If she were to go back into showbiz, she’d want to have a steady acting role."

ET has reached out to ABC; the network does not comment on casting rumors.

In June, ET confirmed that Bynes was living at an inpatient mental health facility in the Los Angeles area after multiple outlets reported in March that she checked into a facility following a stress-related relapse. But it appears Bynes is ready to slowly get back into the public eye. Last month, she joined Instagram.

In a rare interview with PAPER magazine last November, she candidly opened up about her past drug abuse and said she wanted to get back into acting. She also revealed that she fought for Channing Tatum's casting as her love interest in 2006's She's the Man. ET spoke with Tatum shortly after at the premiere of Magic Mike Live in London, and he expressed his love for his former co-star.

"I love her," Tatum said. "I'm so happy she's killing it again and just back on the right."

"She's so talented and so special," he continued, before referencing her child star background. "She's been doing it... I mean, I think it's so impossible when you start at such a young age to keep perspective. It's tough."

-- Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion

